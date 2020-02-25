Brain drain in southern mediterranean countries : evidence, challenges ans policies

ABSTRACT:



A review of the literature and the available data support the evidence that an increasing share of population outflows from the South Med region to the EU is individuals with tertiary education. In recent years, this has gone hand in hand with increasing educational attainments amongst the regional population.



The latter is a predictor of both further migration and reduced concern about brain drain. The share of highly educated individuals amongst those who stay is still increasing and, in most countries, is more than those who choose to leave.