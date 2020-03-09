Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Les rapports du PLAN BLEU

            partager partager

Blue economy in the Mediterranean: Case studies, lessons and perspectives


Publié en janvier 2020. rédigé par Raffaele Mancini.



L'objectif de ce rapport est d'évaluer et de mettre en évidence le poids actuel et les diverses opportunités offertes par l'économie bleue en Méditerranée en faveur du développement durable et de présenter une série d'exemples concrets et de bonnes pratiques sur le fonctionnement de l'économie bleue dans la région.

Extrait :

Oceans cover 72% of the surface of our blue planet and constitute more than 95% of the biosphere. Life originated in the oceans and they continue to support all life by generating oxygen, absorbing carbon dioxide, recycling nutrients and regulating global climate and temperature. Oceans provide a substantial portion of the global population with food and livelihoods and are the means of transport for 80% of global trade...






Plus d'informations et/ou de rapports : Blue economy, développement durable, english report, Méditerranée, Plan Bleu, Raffaele Mancini, rapport écologie environnement, rapport économie, économie bleue

Lundi 9 Mars 2020
Lu 56 fois
Nos partenaires
Le site en coup d'oeil
Actualités
Industries
Services
Transports
Environnement
Finances
Société
Carnet
Ressources
Grand angle
Réflexions
Entreprises
Biblionostrum
Dossiers thématiques
Fiches pays
Business
Contact
Agenda
Guide de Coopération et Programmes de financement en Méditerranée
Nos prestations
Publicité et publireportage
Parrainage de rubrique
Rédaction de contenu
Création de site internet / newsletter
Assistance manifestation
Vidéo

À propos d'Econostrum.info


Econostrum.info est un média indépendant qui traite au quotidien l'actualité économique des pays riverains de la Méditerranée. Coopération économique, actualité des entreprises par secteur (Industrie, Services, Transport, Environnement, Finances), dossiers thématiques, actualité des aéroports, compagnies aériennes et maritimes (nouvelles destinations)... sont traités et analysés par une équipe de journalistes présents dans le bassin méditerranéen.
Facebook Facebook
Twitter Twitter
Rss Rss
Newsletter Newsletter