Blue Transition Policy Roadmap: Towards Transparent, Responsible, Inclusive and Sustainable (TRIS) Development in the Mediterranean

This study describes a new strategic framework using the Three Horizons Methodology that engages experts, stakeholders and citizens in a participatory foresight exercise. Together they think ahead towards four entangled responsible transitions within the planetary system boundaries. The aim is to achieve “Transparent” governance, “Responsible” living, “Inclusive” economy and “Sustainable” energy and environmental goals – the so-called TRIS development model introduced by the authors. Amidst the global pandemic of Covid-19, this framework can guide policy responses to manage the medium and long term challenges facing our economies and societies.
ABSTRACT:
The study introduces the Blue Transition Scenario (BTS) to develop the narratives of TRIS development in the Mediterranean. The narratives all have in common the mission of raising an “eco-system awareness” of the challenges and opportunities ahead for the Mediterranean – North, South and East – to move away from the current unsustainable development model, shaping instead a new pathway of development based on the three pillars: dialogue, a common purpose and project, regional coordinated strategies and roadmaps for a TRIS development of the whole region....
The study introduces the Blue Transition Scenario (BTS) to develop the narratives of TRIS development in the Mediterranean. The narratives all have in common the mission of raising an “eco-system awareness” of the challenges and opportunities ahead for the Mediterranean – North, South and East – to move away from the current unsustainable development model, shaping instead a new pathway of development based on the three pillars: dialogue, a common purpose and project, regional coordinated strategies and roadmaps for a TRIS development of the whole region....
Rapport de la même institution
-
Covid-19 in the Mediterranean and Africa
-
More Stabilisation or Better Allocation: Do Macroeconomic Policies Matter for Employment?
-
Global value chains and the productivity of firms in mena countries : does connectivity matter?
-
Brain drain in southern mediterranean countries : evidence, challenges ans policies
Fichier pdf à télécharger :