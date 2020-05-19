Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Blue Transition Policy Roadmap: Towards Transparent, Responsible, Inclusive and Sustainable (TRIS) Development in the Mediterranean

Diagnosis, Policy Responses, Preliminary Assessment and Way Forward


Publié en mars 2020. Rédigé par Rym Ayadi, Carlo Sessa



This study describes a new strategic framework using the Three Horizons Methodology that engages experts, stakeholders and citizens in a participatory foresight exercise. Together they think ahead towards four entangled responsible transitions within the planetary system boundaries. The aim is to achieve “Transparent” governance, “Responsible” living, “Inclusive” economy and “Sustainable” energy and environmental goals – the so-called TRIS development model introduced by the authors.  Amidst the global pandemic of Covid-19, this framework can guide policy responses to manage the medium and long term challenges facing our economies and societies. 

The study introduces the Blue Transition Scenario (BTS) to develop the narratives of TRIS development in the Mediterranean. The narratives all have in common the mission of raising an “eco-system awareness” of the challenges and opportunities ahead for the Mediterranean – North, South and East – to move away from the current unsustainable development model, shaping instead a new pathway of development based on the three pillars: dialogue, a common purpose and project, regional coordinated strategies and roadmaps for a TRIS development of the whole region....





Plus d'informations et/ou de rapports : Algérie, Carlo Sessa, Chahir Zaki, covid-19, Egypte, Emnes, english report, Espagne, Euro-mediterranean network for economic studies, Rym Ayadi

Mardi 19 Mai 2020
Lu 54 fois
