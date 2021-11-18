Big Tech and Digital Taxation reforms in the EU and MENA

Extrait : ​



In the first week of June 2021, the G7 countries agreed to impose a global tax rate of at least 15% regardless of where the companies’ headquarters are based. In this unprecedented agreement, countries would apply a new tax to companies with profit margins exceeding 10%, applied to at least 20% of said profits, meaning it would be the largest and most profitable companies facing this levy. Recent developments have exposed legislative, administrative and knowledge gaps facing digital taxation and the need to examine the impact of growth of the digital economy and the potential benefits of EU-MENA partnerships.

