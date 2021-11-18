Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Rapports EUROMESCO

Big Tech and Digital Taxation reforms in the EU and MENA


Publié en août 2001. Rédigé par Adel Abdel-Sadek



Digital taxation has gained attention on the international agenda, especially after major technology companies saw profits surge during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, while many countries suffered from an economic crisis that called for a search for new financial resources. The cross-border nature of the business carried out by big digital companies has also prompted national and regional governments to discuss policies and legal frameworks to better adapt to the new age of business. 

Extrait :

In the first week of June 2021, the G7 countries agreed to impose a global tax rate of at least 15% regardless of where the companies’ headquarters are based. In this unprecedented agreement, countries would apply a new tax to companies with profit margins exceeding 10%, applied to at least 20% of said profits, meaning it would be the largest and most profitable companies facing this levy. Recent developments have exposed legislative, administrative and knowledge gaps facing digital taxation and the need to examine the impact of growth of the digital economy and the potential benefits of EU-MENA partnerships. 






Jeudi 18 Novembre 2021
