Bank Capital and the Cost of Equity


Publié en octobre 2020. Rédigé par Mohamed Belkhir, Ralph Chami, Sami Ben Naceur, Anis Samet



Using a sample of publicly listed banks from 62 developed and developing, including MENA, countries over the 1991-2017 period, we investigate the impact of capital on banks’ cost of equity. We report the highest median cost of equity in Lebanon with 25.1%. 

ABSTRACT:


Consistent with the theoretical prediction that more equity in the capital mix leads to a fall in firms’ costs of equity, we find that better capitalised banks enjoy lower equity costs. 





Mercredi 25 Novembre 2020
