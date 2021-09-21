Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Rapports EMNES

Assessing the rôle of credit guarantee schemes in the southern Méditerranean – pre ans during COVID-19


Publié en mai 2021. Rédigé par Rym Ayadi et Mais Shaban



Amidst the global health crisis, this new study updates the study of Ayadi and Gadi (2013) and extends the knowledge on credit guarantee schemes (CGS) in the South Mediterranean, whilst providing a preliminary assessment on the role of CGS – during and post COVID-19, based on a survey and various stakeholder engagement sessions conducted in 2020. 

ABSTRACT:

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) play a key role in job creation and economic development, particularly in developing countries. However, access to formal finance represents a major constraint to their growth, as the majority of SMEs in emerging economies are unbanked or underbanked and exhibit a significant credit gap, this is particularly true for countries in the Southern Mediterranean.





Mardi 21 Septembre 2021
