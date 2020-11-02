Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Les rapports d'EMNES

            partager partager

Assessing Regional Integration in the Euro-Mediterranean: A Multi-Dimensional Regional Integration Matrix EMEA Study


Publié en juillet 2020. rédigé par Rym Ayadi, Kostas Fragkiadakis, Leonidas Paroussos, Emanuele Sessa



The developments in the Euro-Mediterranean region during the last decade highlight a trend towards more fragmentation, which is widening. The COVID-19 crisis put further pressure on the region and fundamentally questioned the process of regional integration, with the enforcement of lockdowns and mobility restrictions and the overall disruption of global value chains.

In view of this context, the objective of this study is to propose a Regional Integration Matrix (RIM) to assess the regional integration process in the Euro-Mediterranean region.
 

ABSTRACT:

The Euro-Mediterranean region brings together countries with different cultural backgrounds and economic, social and political realities that are each developing at a varying pace and integrating with variable geometry. The developments in the Euro-Mediterranean region during the last decade highlight a trend towards more fragmentation, which is widening. The COVID-19
crisis put further pressure on the region and fundamentally questioned the process of regional integration, with the enforcement of lockdowns and mobility restrictions and the overall disruption of global value chains. 





Plus d'informations et/ou de rapports : COVID-19, Emanuele Sessa, Emnes, english report, Euro-mediterranean network for economic studies, Euro-Mediterranean region, Kostas Fragkiadakis, Leonidas Paroussos, rapport crise, rapport Europe du Sud, rapport politique, Regional Integration Matrix (RIM), Rym Ayadi

Lundi 2 Novembre 2020
Lu 45 fois
Nos partenaires Econostrum
Le site en coup d'oeil
Actualités
Industries
Services
Transports
Environnement
Finances
Société
Carnet
Ressources
Grand angle
Réflexions
Entreprises
Biblionostrum
Dossiers thématiques
Fiches pays
Business
Contact
Agenda
Guide de Coopération et Programmes de financement en Méditerranée
Nos prestations
Publicité et publireportage
Parrainage de rubrique
Rédaction de contenu
Création de site internet / newsletter
Assistance manifestation
Vidéo

À propos d'Econostrum.info


Econostrum.info est un média indépendant qui traite au quotidien l'actualité économique des pays riverains de la Méditerranée. Coopération économique, actualité des entreprises par secteur (Industrie, Services, Transport, Environnement, Finances), dossiers thématiques, actualité des aéroports, compagnies aériennes et maritimes (nouvelles destinations)... sont traités et analysés par une équipe de journalistes présents dans le bassin méditerranéen.
Facebook Facebook
Twitter Twitter
Rss Rss
Newsletter Newsletter