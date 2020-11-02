Assessing Regional Integration in the Euro-Mediterranean: A Multi-Dimensional Regional Integration Matrix EMEA Study

The developments in the Euro-Mediterranean region during the last decade highlight a trend towards more fragmentation, which is widening. The COVID-19 crisis put further pressure on the region and fundamentally questioned the process of regional integration, with the enforcement of lockdowns and mobility restrictions and the overall disruption of global value chains.
In view of this context, the objective of this study is to propose a Regional Integration Matrix (RIM) to assess the regional integration process in the Euro-Mediterranean region.
In view of this context, the objective of this study is to propose a Regional Integration Matrix (RIM) to assess the regional integration process in the Euro-Mediterranean region.
ABSTRACT:
The Euro-Mediterranean region brings together countries with different cultural backgrounds and economic, social and political realities that are each developing at a varying pace and integrating with variable geometry. The developments in the Euro-Mediterranean region during the last decade highlight a trend towards more fragmentation, which is widening. The COVID-19
crisis put further pressure on the region and fundamentally questioned the process of regional integration, with the enforcement of lockdowns and mobility restrictions and the overall disruption of global value chains.
The Euro-Mediterranean region brings together countries with different cultural backgrounds and economic, social and political realities that are each developing at a varying pace and integrating with variable geometry. The developments in the Euro-Mediterranean region during the last decade highlight a trend towards more fragmentation, which is widening. The COVID-19
crisis put further pressure on the region and fundamentally questioned the process of regional integration, with the enforcement of lockdowns and mobility restrictions and the overall disruption of global value chains.
Rapport de la même institution
-
Financial Inclusion: A New Multi-dimensional Index and Determinants - Evidence from the Union for the Mediterranean Countries
-
Financial inclusion in the Middle East and North Africa and its Effect on Unemployment
-
Digitalisation and Firm Performance: Evidence from Tunisian SMEs
-
Morocco In Its Euro-Mediterranean space: Cradle of the Future
Fichier pdf à télécharger :
emea_study_assessing_regional... (1.98 Mo)