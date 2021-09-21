Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Rapports EMNES

Achieving sustainable development goals : the relevance of a nexus approach in the euro-Mediterranean and African region


Publié en mai 2021. rédigé par Fathallah Sijilmassi and Mounia Slighoua



The paper defends the idea that it is of utmost importance to emphasise the need for a “nexus approach” rooted in a “geography sensitive” and “multi-scalar” vision of Sustainable Development, for targeted implementation at regional and local levels, particularly within the Euro-Mediterranean and African region. Such an approach would also be a fundamental accelerator for regional integration, which remains really weak in this part of the World. Many indicators show that the present context offers a unique opportunity to adopt such an approach and, thereby, accelerate the pace towards reaching global Sustainable Development Goals.

ABSTRACT:

The paper also highlights how, considering its geostrategic position and its long-term commitment to Sustainable Development as  an holistic framework, Morocco plays a preeminent role in the implementation of such an approach...





Mardi 21 Septembre 2021
