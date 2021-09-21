Achieving sustainable development goals : the relevance of a nexus approach in the euro-Mediterranean and African region

The paper defends the idea that it is of utmost importance to emphasise the need for a “nexus approach” rooted in a “geography sensitive” and “multi-scalar” vision of Sustainable Development, for targeted implementation at regional and local levels, particularly within the Euro-Mediterranean and African region. Such an approach would also be a fundamental accelerator for regional integration, which remains really weak in this part of the World. Many indicators show that the present context offers a unique opportunity to adopt such an approach and, thereby, accelerate the pace towards reaching global Sustainable Development Goals.
ABSTRACT:
The paper also highlights how, considering its geostrategic position and its long-term commitment to Sustainable Development as an holistic framework, Morocco plays a preeminent role in the implementation of such an approach...
The paper also highlights how, considering its geostrategic position and its long-term commitment to Sustainable Development as an holistic framework, Morocco plays a preeminent role in the implementation of such an approach...
Rapport de la même institution
-
The Social and Solidarity Economy (SSE) in Morocco
-
Assessing the rôle of credit guarantee schemes in the southern Méditerranean – pre ans during COVID-19
-
Nascent and innovative entrepreneurship, the emergence of startups in Tunisia: evidence from a qualitative survey
-
The Euro-mediterranean blue transition scenario 2050
Fichier pdf à télécharger :
emea_emnes_pp_sdg_nexus_approach-1.pdf (1.64 Mo)