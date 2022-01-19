A post-pandemic growth strategy for Southern and Eastern mediterranean countries

Extrait :



This report examines the current situation of SEMCs, highlighting where the greatest shortfalls of policy exist using the concept of heatmaps that compare countries in various dimensions. To this has been added a thorough review of what diagnostics already exist, indicating some lapses of past policy as seen by outside agencies, institutions, and academics. The aim of this report is to not repeat the same diagnostics once again, but rather to use them as building blocks for the presentation of some new views and enriched by policy consultations with key thought-leaders and ex- policymakers in three SEMCs, namely, Egypt, Morocco, and Tunisia.