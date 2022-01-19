A mediterranean green deal for an effective energy transition as part of the sustainable post-Covid recovery

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected all aspects of the economies of the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean (SEM) countries. Growth has become negative, unemployment has risen, current accounts and the livelihoods of populations have been severely affected.
However, the impact of the pandemic has also increased determination for rethinking regional integration and offers opportunities, as its impact is also generating changes that may have favorable economic, social, and environmental effects.
One of such changes following the pandemic is related to energy. There are three essential initial points that provide an impulse for the analysis throughout these SEM countries, together with the need for economic recovery and the digitalisation trend means that electricity demand shall continue to increase rapidly in the coming years.
