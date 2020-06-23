A COVID-19 Severity Index

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organisation (WHO) qualified the Covid-19 virus, which originated in China in December 2019, as a pandemic, since on that date it had circulated across all continents and to the vast majority of countries worldwide.
ABSTRACT:
Since January 2020, some countries have experienced a favourable trend (concomitantly recording a slowdown in new infections, a continuous increase in recoveries and a decrease in deaths linked to the disease), whilst others are still struggling to control the propagation of the virus and its negative consequences on the lives of the sick.
Since January 2020, some countries have experienced a favourable trend (concomitantly recording a slowdown in new infections, a continuous increase in recoveries and a decrease in deaths linked to the disease), whilst others are still struggling to control the propagation of the virus and its negative consequences on the lives of the sick.
Rapport de la même institution
-
Social Security in Arab Countries: A Regional Comparison of the Well-Being of Older People
-
Mind the Measure: On the Effect of Anti-Dumping Investigations in Egypt
-
The SARS-CoV-2 Pandemic Management: The Case of Morocco
-
Blue Transition Policy Roadmap: Towards Transparent, Responsible, Inclusive and Sustainable (TRIS) Development in the Mediterranean
Fichier pdf à télécharger :
emnes_wp_032_covid-19_severity_index.pdf (927.43 Ko)