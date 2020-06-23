Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Les rapports d'EMNES

A COVID-19 Severity Index


Publié en juin 2020. Rédigé par Moubarack Lô, Amaye Sy



On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organisation (WHO) qualified the Covid-19 virus, which originated in China in December 2019, as a pandemic, since on that date it had circulated across all continents and to the vast majority of countries worldwide.


ABSTRACT:

Since January 2020, some countries have experienced a favourable trend (concomitantly recording a slowdown in new infections, a continuous increase in recoveries and a decrease in deaths linked to the disease), whilst others are still struggling to control the propagation of the virus and its negative consequences on the lives of the sick.





Mardi 23 Juin 2020
